Oh My Word Paperie Celebrates First Birthday On DTSF First Friday

by Sarah Blakely

It’s another Downtown Sioux Falls First Friday, and Oh My Word Luxury Paperie is celebrating its first birthday too.

Melissa Johnson, the owner of Oh My Word and Oh My Cupcakes, says they’ll be celebrating their birthday on Sunday, February 5, but they’ll have fun festivities going on for DTSF First Friday. Johnson says you can come in and check out OMW’s new line of stationery and grab a cupcake too.

Brienne Maner with DTSF Inc. says downtown is also celebrating a big milestone. The State Theatre is showing movies this evening, “When Harry Met Sally” and “Fargo.” Maner says the State Theatre has been a work in progress for a very long time, and although there are still renovations that need to be done, guests can check out the latest upgrades. Plus, if you keep your ticket stub, you can get extra deals at downtown businesses on Friday.

For more information about the events going on for DTSF First Friday, click here.