Ringing the Bell: Crystal Kicks Cancer

by Anndrea Anderson



We first introduced you to Crystal Erickson last fall. She’s the wife of hot 104.7 radio host Andy Erickson.

Crystal was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer.

Earlier this week, she finished seven months of treatment.

For the Erickson’s, their journey has been just as significant as the destination.

“I was told the type of breast cancer i got is what 80 percent of women get. And I’m glad I’m part of that 80 percent,” said Crystal Erickson.

209 days filled with doctor’s appointments, chemotherapy, and double mastectomy.

“There were good days and bad days, but for the most part, she was prepared to deal with it more than most, and that’s probably why it happened to her,” said Andy.

Crystal was diagnosed with Stage 2 Grade 1 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma in July.

The six rounds of chemotherapy and 25 radiation treatments took a toll on her body. But throughout her journey, she never lost her spirit.

“People said to me, ‘Crystal, you’re so positive.’ And I think that’s what helped me through is that positive attitude.”

Seven months later, that positive attitude paid off. She’s now cancer free.

Crystal rang “The Bell” bell at Sanford on Wednesday, signifying she’s done with treatment. Besides a few follow-up doctor’s appointments and one more surgery, “cancer” is in her rear view mirror.

But the experience is something she’s never losing sight of.

“The biggest thing is because I went through this, I hope to share my story and help others. Because hearing that, when people say, ‘Crystal, thank you for sharing your story, I had no idea.’ Hearing those comments are like, ‘Yep, I’m so glad I shared my story.”

Crystal and Andy have been posting updates on the entire journey on Facebook: Crystal Kicks Cancer (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1700392580222249/) and Andy’s Hot 104.7 page: http://hot1047.com/crystal-kicks-cancer-ring-the-bell-it-is-finished/#photogallery-1=15