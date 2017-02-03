Rock And Roast: Megadeth Bassist David Ellefson Opens Coffee Business

by Sarah Blakely

JACKSON, Minn. – Your morning coffee just got a jolt of heavy metal.

A new kind of coffee will get you “addicted to chaos”: Ellefson Coffee Company, rock ‘n roasted by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

“Coffee is with me as much as my bass guitar and my music is with me. So I think to brand as part of lifestyle,” said Ellefson.

Ellefson, who was born and raised and discovered his love for music in Jackson, Minnesota, is singing a new song.

At the shop formerly known as “Coffee Choices,” customers now have even more coffee choices with the introduction of She Wolf, a light roast, Kenya Thrash, a medium roast, and Urban Legend and Roast in Peace, both dark roasts.

“I want them to be very rock ‘n roll, I want this to be fun. So I started with Roast in Peace, which ties into one of the fan-favorite Megadeth records “Rust in Peace” from 1990. I like Kenya coffee, and it’s very high-octane. Our road crew calls it ‘The Jetlag Buster’ because it’s pretty high octane. So I thought, Kenya Thrash, since Megadeth is in this thrash metal genre. And then the third one, She Wolf, I just thought there’s a lot of women in rock ‘n roll,” he said.

Ellefson says the launch of She Wolf came in October of 2016, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so the bags are pink and a portion of the proceeds that month went toward breast cancer support.

Urban Legend was inspired by a Minnesotan urban legend about a girl thought to be a witch. The legend follows that if you deface her grave, she’ll come back to haunt you. Megadeth’s song “Mary Jane” is also about that urban legend.

Ellefson says his love for coffee percolated in his teens, right around the same time he began his music career, but it wasn’t until he left home that he discovered coffee could be more than the generic store bought drip coffee. The rocker-turned-coffee-connoisseur tuned his taste buds traversing the globe, the coffee sometimes being the only thing keeping the band fueled for concerts.

“As I began to travel the world, the coffee revolution happened, and coffee just kind of stayed with me,” said Ellefson. “It’s good for the late hours in the studio, it was good for the early hours on the road when I had to wake up and get things going and get moving.”

But he always manages to find his way back to his hometown.

“He’s always stopped here when he’s been home even before I bought it,” said Susan Reiter, the owner of the Ellefson Coffee Co. storefront in Jackson. “He just loves coffee so this is the first place he’s going to come when he comes home.”

Reiter bought the store seven years ago and was beginning to feel a “seven year itch.” She’s known Ellefson for a few years, and in the fall of 2016 they began to collaborate and make changes in the store. She says the revamp hit a high note.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” she remarked. “It’s been a lot of fun to meet his fans and to see new faces and the return of ones maybe we haven’t seen in a while.”

The drinks aren’t the only things getting a key-change. Dozens of pieces of memorabilia– like old records, guitars, even Ellefson’s high school marching band uniform– adorn the walls to create the Museum of Deth.

“Most of these items are from David’s personal collection. We’re also getting several items in from friends and rockstars of his that will be really fun. We have, for instance, a guitar that was smashed during a music video for Dopesick that is in my office waiting for the proper hanging,” said Reiter.

“Rather than just having them sit around the house, let me send them back to Susan,” laughed Ellefson. “So that began the Museum of Deth. I sent prototype guitars that I have, other friends of mine from Quiet Riot, Korn, and other Megadeth members have sent me things.”

But Ellefson says it’s more than just drinks and music.

“Coffee is never just about coffee,” he said. “It’s about the environment, the people, the hang, and I think having a coffee shop is kind of the same thing where it’s this hang. You can come, flip open your laptop and do some work, or just have some fellowship or chatter with your friends, or just have some alone time.”

And it could be where the next generation of rockstars find their start, too.

Ellefson says more roasts are in the works with some of his rockstar friends. The coffee shop is planning a grand re-opening sometime in early April, where Ellefson will be in attendance.

You can purchase from Ellefson Coffee Company at their storefront and coffee shop at 404 Second St in Jackson, Minnesota or online here.