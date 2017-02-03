SDSU Women Move Back Into Summit League Tie

Jacks dominate NDSU to move back into Summit League tie

by Mark Ovenden

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Defense and balanced scoring led the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team Wednesday night to a 70-44 win over North Dakota State in front of 1,869 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League action.

Four players scored in double figures and the Jackrabbits forced 24 turnovers in the contest. The 44 points allowed are the second-fewest allowed by South Dakota State this season.

The Jackrabbits, now 17-5 overall and tied for first place in The Summit League at 8-2, were led by junior forward Ellie Thompson and sophomore guard Madison Guebert. Each player scored 13 points. Senior forward Clarissa Ober added 12 points and 3 blocked shots while senior guard Kerri Young recorded 11 points. Thompson grabbed a game-high six rebounds while Guebert and Young each were credited with five assists. Alexis Alexander had a game- and career-high four steals.

North Dakota State, now 5-18 and 3-7, was led by Emily Spier’s 13 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the game on a 16-4 run and held a 24-11 lead after the first quarter. North Dakota State responded with an 11-2 run to begin the second quarter and cut the Jacks’ lead to four, 26-22, with 5:41 to play in the first half. SDSU responded with six-straight points and closed the half on an 8-2 run for a 34-23 halftime lead.

South Dakota State used a 16-2 run midway through the third quarter to take a 56-29 lead when Guebert sank a 3-point field goal with 24 seconds left in the period. Guebert scored eight points in the quarter while Ober added six points.

Notes

Kerri Young dished her 300 th career assist tonight and now has 303.

career assist tonight and now has 303. With her three blocks tonight, Clarissa Ober now has 151 career blocks.

With tonight’s win, the Jackrabbits have won their last six games in Frost Arena and their 11 th consecutive home Summit League game.

consecutive home Summit League game. SDSU is now 75-7 (.914) in home Summit League games, including 42-2 (.954) in the last five seasons.

The Jacks are now 11-1 this season when scoring 70-or-more points in a game.

South Dakota State has won the last five meeting against North Dakota State and holds a 46-38 lead in the series.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays in-state rival South Dakota Saturday at 2 p.m., as part of a tripleheader with the men’s basketball and wrestling teams. The women’s basketball game is part of the South Dakota Showdown Series.