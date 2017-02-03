SFPD Investigate Early Morning Armed Robbery

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Police Department was dispatched to a business near 10th and Sycamore around 7 a.m. this morning. Employees of the business said that two suspects dressed all in black entered armed with pistols and demanded money.

The first suspect is roughly 5’9” and the second is slightly smaller. They then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Any citizens with information related to the incident are encouraged to call Crimestoppers.