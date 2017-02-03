Sioux City Council Considers Police Body Cameras

by Adel Toay

SIOUX CITY – Police officials have told the City Council that it would cost more than $97,000 to outfit Sioux City officers with body cameras.

Chief Doug Young and Lt. Mark Kirkpatrick said Thursday the money would cover software and hardware costs for 87 cameras.

Councilman Pete Groetken, who retired with nearly 38 years of police experience, says the cameras would provide video evidence in liability cases but wonders whether the technology is sufficiently mature to justify the expense.

Young says he doesn’t know of any instance in the past year that would have been helped or hindered by the cameras, but he says residents and officers support the camera idea.

The council didn’t vote on the proposal, which is expected to resurface during the council’s Feb. 16 meeting.