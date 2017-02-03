South Dakota Livestock In Good Shape After January Storm

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota livestock appear to be in fairly good shape despite some rough weather in January, particularly in the south.

The Agriculture Department says in its monthly crop report that a large storm with heavy snow late in the month created difficult conditions for ranchers in southern areas, and there also was blowing and drifting snow in the north.

However, cattle and calf conditions are rated 73 percent good to excellent, and sheep and lambs are 76 percent good to excellent. Death losses are mostly average to light.

Hay supplies statewide are 79 percent adequate to surplus, and stock water supplies are 83 percent in those categories.

South Dakota’s winter wheat crop is rated 62 percent in good to excellent condition.

The number of cattle and calves in South Dakota is down slightly over the year.

The Agriculture Department says in its latest report that there were 3.85 million cattle and calves in the state on Jan. 1, down 1 percent from 2016.

There were 1.66 million beef cows, down slightly, and 116,000 milk cows, up 5 percent from the previous year.

Cattle in South Dakota feedlots on feed for slaughter totaled 380,000, down 13 percent.

The state’s 2016 calf crop totaled 1.69 million head, up 2 percent from 2015.

Sheep and lambs in South Dakota on Jan. 1 totaled a record-low 250,000, down 15,000 from the previous year. The 2016 lamb crop was down slightly, as was wool production.