South Dakota Pulse Processors Plant Opens For Business

by Adel Toay

HARROLD, S.D. (AP) – The $4.5 million South Dakota Pulse Processors plant is officially open for business.

The Capital Journal reports that the plant in Harrold began running for a few days last week but is expected to be in full swing from now on. The plant receives peas five days a week now and will be open four days a week for 10 hours a day.

The plant is set to process mostly yellow peas, but it will also process lentils two to three times a year.

Pulse Processors merchandiser, Wes Meyer, says the plant will process its first batch of lentils in the next month.

The plant receives 25 tons of peas per day. But it’s expected to receive 100 tons per day by the end of next week.