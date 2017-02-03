Talent Acquisition Representative

Sanford Health

by Aimee Bridgeman

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

The Human Resources Employment Representative will schedule interviews and candidate travel. They will be responsible for executing new hire pre-boarding activities. Resolve complex recruiting queries and non-standard recruiting requests that cannot be resolved by Employee Services Center. Support the employee referral tracking and bonus payout process. Partner with pre-boarding vendors to facilitate background screen and relocation processes. Track escalated issues and trends. Support pre-boarding process for contingent workers. Understands assigned service line(s) and assigned recruitment processes and technologies. Manages time and effectively executes processes. Communicates effectively and executes processes. Possesses expertise in related technologies.

Requirements:

Associate’s Degree or equivalent experience; 2-3 years customer service experience preferably supporting a recruiting team. Proficient in Microsoft Office; experience with Outlook and SharePoint preferred. Strong oral and written communication and detail orientated.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

Link to Job Posting:

http://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/talent-acquisition-representative-hr/928D0D5628FD40C0919EE57B98011E31/job/