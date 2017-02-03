Top Republicans Offer Assurances After Ethics Measure Repeal

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Top Republicans are offering assurances that South Dakota voters will see bills passed this legislative session to replace provisions of a government ethics overhaul that lawmakers repealed this week.

The Legislature is considering a raft of bills that would replace pieces of the voter-approved ethics initiative. The now-defunct measure instituted a public campaign finance system, created an ethics commission and tightened campaign finance and lobbying laws.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said Friday that it’s “very likely” that several replacement measures will be approved. Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd says he’s confident that many will succeed.

They include proposals to add financial disclosure requirements and to create more limited watchdog commissions.

Doug Kronaizl, a spokesman for pro-initiative group Represent South Dakota, says its goal is to ensure the strongest possible replacements are passed.