Vinatieri’s Fond Memories Of First SB Year

Former Jackrabbit smiles when talking about first Super Bowl winning kick

by Mark Ovenden

44-year old Adam Vinatieri continues to kick at the highest level, breaking the NFL record for consecutive FG’s during the 2016 season with the Colts. But when the Super Bowl rolls around, the Rapid City native has fond memories of that kick in the snow and then his game-winning FG in the Super Bowl upset of the Rams when he was still with New England.