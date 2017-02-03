Watertown Wins ESD Gymnastics Behind Morris

by Mark Ovenden

The state gymnastics meet is right around the corner and the Watertown Arrows go in with plenty of momentum after winning the ESD meet Thursday night in Yankton. 7th grader Myah Morris won 3 events and was the all-around champion with a score of 38.325. Yankton 9th grader Payton Steffensen was second with a 37.575. Watertown won the team event in impressive fashion with 145.65 points, with Mitchell in second with 143.95 and Yankton 3rd with 142.55.