Weber Is D-League Player Of Month

Unselfish Briante wants to help team win

by Mark Ovenden

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2017 – Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Briante Weber today was named the NBA Development League Player of the Month for games played in January.

Weber (6-2, Virginia Commonwealth) led Sioux Falls to a 6-5 record behind averages of 21.5 points, 8.3 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals. He had five double-doubles and two triple-doubles in January, and finished one steal shy of recording the first quadruple-double in NBA D-League history.

On Jan. 11, Weber tallied 31 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in a 135-129 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. On Jan. 25, he notched a career-high 34 points on 14-of-20 shooting to go with seven rebounds and five assists in a 129-116 loss to the Reno Bighorns. Weber then capped his month by scoring 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting to go with a career-high-tying 12 assists, 11 rebounds and a career-best nine steals in a 120-115 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Jan. 31.