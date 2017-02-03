Winning Appetizers For Super Bowl Sunday With Texas Roadhouse

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – As fans and athletes gather in Houston, our guest today is helping bring some Texas recipes to your Super Bowl watch party. Jordanna from Texas Roadhouse joins us today with a recipe fit for football’s biggest game.

Rattlesnake Bites

Ingredients:

  • 3 large Jalapenos, seeded and cut in half
  • 1/2 large red pepper
  • 2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • 1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated w/ salt and pepper
  • 1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned

Preparation:

  1. Wash jalapenos, cut in half, take seeds, and dice fine
  2. Wash red pepper and dice fine
  3. Mix jalapenos and red peppers with shredded jack cheese until it forms a ball
  4. Let sit in refrigerator for at least 3 hours
  5. Form bite sized balls of the cheese mixture and set aside
  6. In shallow bowl, mix flower, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste
  7. Place breadcrumbs in a separate bowl
  8. Dip cheese balls in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs, work coating onto the cheese balls evenly and place on a plate or tray
  9. Place breaded cheese balls in freezer for 1/2 hour to set
  10. Take out of the freezer and deep fry in hot oil until brown
  11. Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or your favorite dipping sauce

WATCH BEHIND-THE-SCENES BELOW

 

