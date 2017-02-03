Winning Appetizers For Super Bowl Sunday With Texas Roadhouse

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – As fans and athletes gather in Houston, our guest today is helping bring some Texas recipes to your Super Bowl watch party. Jordanna from Texas Roadhouse joins us today with a recipe fit for football’s biggest game.

Rattlesnake Bites

Ingredients:

3 large Jalapenos, seeded and cut in half

1/2 large red pepper

2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded

1 large egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated w/ salt and pepper

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned

Preparation:

Wash jalapenos, cut in half, take seeds, and dice fine Wash red pepper and dice fine Mix jalapenos and red peppers with shredded jack cheese until it forms a ball Let sit in refrigerator for at least 3 hours Form bite sized balls of the cheese mixture and set aside In shallow bowl, mix flower, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste Place breadcrumbs in a separate bowl Dip cheese balls in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs, work coating onto the cheese balls evenly and place on a plate or tray Place breaded cheese balls in freezer for 1/2 hour to set Take out of the freezer and deep fry in hot oil until brown Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or your favorite dipping sauce

WATCH BEHIND-THE-SCENES BELOW