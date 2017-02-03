Winning Appetizers For Super Bowl Sunday With Texas Roadhouse
SIOUX FALLS – As fans and athletes gather in Houston, our guest today is helping bring some Texas recipes to your Super Bowl watch party. Jordanna from Texas Roadhouse joins us today with a recipe fit for football’s biggest game.
Rattlesnake Bites
Ingredients:
- 3 large Jalapenos, seeded and cut in half
- 1/2 large red pepper
- 2 cups Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated w/ salt and pepper
- 1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned
Preparation:
- Wash jalapenos, cut in half, take seeds, and dice fine
- Wash red pepper and dice fine
- Mix jalapenos and red peppers with shredded jack cheese until it forms a ball
- Let sit in refrigerator for at least 3 hours
- Form bite sized balls of the cheese mixture and set aside
- In shallow bowl, mix flower, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste
- Place breadcrumbs in a separate bowl
- Dip cheese balls in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs, work coating onto the cheese balls evenly and place on a plate or tray
- Place breaded cheese balls in freezer for 1/2 hour to set
- Take out of the freezer and deep fry in hot oil until brown
- Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or your favorite dipping sauce
WATCH BEHIND-THE-SCENES BELOW