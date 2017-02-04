Attempted Robbery at Booze Boys Discount Wine

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery took place shortly before midnight Friday.

Police responded to an armed robbery at Booze Boys Discount Wine on West 12th Street and South Western Avenue. Police say a man came into the store and demanded money after brandishing a handgun. After not getting any money he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’6″- 5’7″, medium build. He is described as wearing a black beanie hat, black face mask and a red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 605-367-7000.