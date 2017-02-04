Augie Sweeps Crookston At SF Arena

Vikings men and women beat Minnesota Crookston in hoops

by Mark Ovenden

Men’s re-cap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mike Busack recorded his third double-double of the season finishing with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead Augustana University men’s basketball to an 87-68 win over the University of Minnesota Crookston (7-16, 3-14 NSIC) in front of 2,751 fans at the Sioux Falls Arena on Friday night.

Busack was one of three Vikings in double-figures on the night. Marcus Asmus led the Vikings with 16 points on 7 of 9 shooting.

Jordan Spencer finished the night with 14 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. John Warren had a strong all around night as well pitching in with nine points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Adam Beyer also had a strong all-around game adding nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Augustana finished the night shooting 52.1 percent (37 of 71) from the field, including 29.4 percent (5 of 17) from behind the arc. The Vikings dominated the glass out-rebounding UMC 49-23. Augustana scored 22 second-chance points and 54 of its 87 in the paint.

Minnesota Crookston was led by Chase Knickerbocker and Harrison Cleary who each scored 16 points. The Golden Eagles shot 37.5 percent (21 of 56) from the field, including 10 of 26 from 3-point range.

Augustana missed its first four field goals of the night and Minnesota Crookston was able to build a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes forcing the Vikings to take an early timeout. After the Vikings scored three straight to get within three, UMC built its lead up to eight at 14-6 as the Vikings cold start continued.

Busack helped the Vikings trim the UMC lead as he scored seven straight to get Augustana within three at 18-15 heading into the under 10-minute media timeout. Busack’s third straight bucket started an 8-0 run for the Vikings and Augustana took its first lead of the game at 19-18 after a basket by Adam Beyer.

With the game tied at 27, Augustana closed-out the half strong building a seven point lead. Spencer knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Augustana a five-point lead at 32-27 and John Warren came up with two straight baskets in transition, including a two-handed slam after picking up a steal, that gave the Vikings a nine-point lead of 36-27 with 1:27 remaining in the half.

After a slow start from the field, Augustana finished the half shooting 54.5 percent (18 of 33) from the field. The Vikings were 2 of 9 from 3-point range and used an advantage in rebounding to overcome the slow start.

Augustana out-rebounded Minnesota Crookston 20-13 in the first half, getting 10 from Busack alone. Busack also added seven points in the first frame. Marcus Asmus led the Vikings with eight points on 4 of 5 shooting in the half. Spencer finished with seven points and five assists.

Minnesota Crookston finished the half shooting 41.4 percent from the field, including hitting 6 of 14 from 3-point range. Riley Rice led the Golden Eagles in the first half with 10 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers.

The Vikings opened the second half on a 7-2 run building a 12-point lead at 47-35 when Busack knocked down a trailing 3-pointer for his second triple of the night. UMC’s Chase Knickerbocker got his team back within seven with a 3-pointer with 16 minutes left in the game but the Vikings out-scored the Golden Eagles 10-2 over the next 3:29 to build their largest lead of the night at 59-44 after a bucket by Asmus.

Augustana maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half and pushed the lead up to 16 with 4:18 to play on a jumper by Beyer. The Vikings led by as much as 22 in the final five minutes picking up a win in their first home game since Jan. 14.

Augustana returns to action Saturday night hosting Bemidji State at 6 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Women’s re-cap

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana women’s basketball team (17-7,12-5 NSIC) picked up the victory Friday night in their return to the Sioux Falls Arena after a two-week hiatus. The Vikings defeated the Golden Eagles 87-79.

The game started out slow for both teams as the teams combined for 12-points in the four minutes of action. After taking a three-point lead on a Lynsey Prosser triple, the Golden Eagles (6-15,6-11 NSIC) tied it at 11 one possession later. The two teams traded buckets to a 15-15 tie before the Vikings were able to grab a two-point lead on two Abby Hora free throws and go into the second with a 17-15 lead.

The second-quarter started well for the Vikings as Logan O’Farrell knocked down a three to open the quarter. The Vikings 5-point advantage was quickly erased as the Golden Eagles used a 7-1 run to take a 22-21 lead. After UMC took a 3-point lead, Prosser again hit a clutch triple to tie it at 24 with under five minutes to play. After the two teams played to a 29-29 tie, UMC took a 3-point lead. The maintained the lead the rest of the way, and the Vikings went into the locker room trailing 40-36.

It was in the third-quarter that the Vikings began to take control of the game. Augustana opened the quarter on a 15-7 run on 6-of-9 shooting to take a 51-47 lead. Later in the quarter, UMC went on an 8-2 run to tie the game at 60. The Vikings scored five of the final eight points of the quarter to go into the fourth with a 65-63 advantage.

Minnesota Crookston scored the final frames first two points to tie the game at 65 until the Vikings went on a 16-5 run to take an 81-70 lead. The Vikings maintained the lead the rest of the way to earn an 87-79 victory.

Viking of the Game

Shelby Selland had a season-high 16 points in the Vikings win over Minnesota Crookston. She came up one rebound shy of her second career double-double. Selland added four assists and a block to her totals.

Viking Notables

Augustana improved 15-3 all-time against UMC

When the game is played in Sioux Falls the Vikings are 8-1

Sydney Rome lead the Vikings ins scoring with 18-points

Five Vikings scored in double-figures: Rome (18), Selland (16), Naomi Rust (14), Presley O’Farrell (11), Logan (10)

From behind the arc, the Vikings shot 28 percent

Augustana outscored the Golden Eagles in the paint 46-30

The Vikings won the points off turnover battle 20-11

The Vikings had 23-second chance points

Augustana’s bench outscored UMC’s bench 20-0

Up Next

The Vikings will be back at home tomorrow afternoon as they host the Beavers of Bemidji State at 4 p.m. in the Sioux Falls Arena.