Big Game Saturday For Craig Smith’s Coyotes

Coyotes need win on road at Fargo

by Mark Ovenden

Craig Smith’s Coyotes lost a tough game on the road earlier in the week. As a result they head to Fargo 1-1/2 back of the Bison who own the top spot in the Summit League regular season race. But he knows that with a win on the road which is hard to come by in this conference, the Coyotes would be right back in the race for the top spot.