Bono’s Jacks Prepare For Oklahoma

SDSU Wrestlers to host Sooners in battle of ranked teams Friday

by Mark Ovenden

Chris Bono likes to win. He preaches that to his wrestlers at SDSU, that it’s okay to win. He feels like after 4 years at the helm in Brookings it’s time for his team to start winning some of these big matches now that they’re a member of the Big 12. The 19th-ranked Jacks already knocked off ranked Iowa State at Frost Arena earlier in the season. Friday night it’s another chance to show how far the program has come under Bono’s leadership.