Coaches Ready For Rivalry Game

USD and SDSU battle for first place on Saturday

by Mark Ovenden

The Coyotes won the first game in Vermillion 65-62. Head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is hoping it’s close at the finish in Saturday’s rematch at Frost Arena with the winner taking sole possession of first polace in the Summit League with a 9-2 record. SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston is trying not to place too much importance on the rivalry game, but hopes his players enjoy a great experience.