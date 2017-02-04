Insufficient Sleep: A Public Health Epidemic

Forgoing a quality night's sleep can have serious impacts on our health

by Anndrea Anderson

It’s usually near the turn of the year we make resolutions to better our health, and maybe exercise a little more.

But one of the keys to a healthier lifestyle starts before you even start your day.

Getting a restful, quality night’s sleep is just as important to our health as routine exercise, and a balanced diet.

“There’s been a lot of research especially in recent years about sleep deprivation and how it does impact our overall health,” said Darla Klinger, Lead Sleep Technician at Avera.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proclaimed insufficient sleep as a public health epidemic.

Roughly 30%, or 40-million Americans are getting less than six hours of sleep a night, two hours fewer than the recommended 8 hours.

But what’s the harm in skipping out on a few z’s? Turns out, sleep deprivation has a significant impact in our daily lives.

“Very definite ties between inadequate or poor quality sleep and heart disease, increasing of strokes, the possibility of strokes and high blood pressure by itself is often an indicator of an untreated sleep disorder,” said Klinger.

So, what can be done? A few changes can make a night of difference. Turn off the TV, darken your bedroom, and ditch the cell phone before bed.

Investing in a quality mattress can also dramatically change your quality of sleep.

“You’re selling yourself short by keeping a bed that’s not feeling good that you’re stuck in a hole with,” said Dan Jones, manager of Comfort King in Sioux Falls. “You need good support, you need good temperature regulation, you need minimizing pressure points.”

We spend, on average, a third of our lives on our mattresses.

So picking one with quality materials will better supports our bodies at night.

“Making a mattress purchase decision is very objective. It’s not as emotional as some people think,” said Jones. “We’ve been doing this for 22 years, we know the materials that are going to hold up the longest we know the materials that are going to support you the best.”

In the CSC’s most recent sleep study, great plains states -including South Dakota- reported a greater percentage of adults getting the recommended amount of sleep compared to the rest of the country.