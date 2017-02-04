Purr-Fect Touchdown; SF Humane Society’s Kitty Bowl

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Forget the “Super” Bowl, at the Sioux Falls Humane Society, today was all about the Kitty Bowl!

A furry team of seven took the turf at the shelter this afternoon and the starting line up included “tomcat” Brady, Shaq “meowson” and Devin “Mccatnip.” The feisty felines didn’t care much for the actual football, but spent plenty of time swatting feathers and cat toys.

This is the first “Kitty Bowl” the Humane Society has put on, and since all of the kittens are available for adoption, shelter staff thought it was a good way to show off their personalities.

“It’s helping them find a home. They’re adorable and this kinda shows how much fun they can be and of course you’re adopting from a shelter so you’re saving a life,” said Andy Oestreich a Humane Officer

The Humane Society updates a list on their website of all the cats and dogs available for adoption. Potential adopters will need to fill out an application before meeting the pets.