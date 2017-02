Selland Hits 2,000 Career Points

by Mark Ovenden

It’s extremely rare that a South Dakota high school basketball player scores 2,000 points in their career. That’s exactly what Myah Selland did Thursday night for Sanborn Central/Woonsocket. The future Jackrabbit can do it all according to her head coach Tim McCain!