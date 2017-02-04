Swoyer Scores, But Stampede Lose To SC

Muskies beat Herd 4-1

by Mark Ovenden

Sioux Falls, SD—In another closely contested battle between the Sioux Falls Stampede and Sioux City Musketeers, the Musketeers pulled away late and topped the Herd 4-1 before 6,698 fans at the PREMIER Center Friday night. Colin Swoyer tallied the only goal of the game for the Herd who dropped their third straight game and fell to 16-19-4 on the year. Jeremy Swayman suffered the loss in goal, stopping 32 of 36 shots on the night as the Stampede fell to 0-2 to start their five-game homestand.

Things started well for the Herd as they were able to draw two early penalties on Sioux City and went on a 5-on-3 for 1:25, but were unable to convert. The Musketeers would draw the first goal of the game at 7:24 when Marcel Godbout connected with a power play goal. Eeli Tolvanen took the puck in the right circle and sent a perfect pass through the crease to Godbout who was all alone in front of the net and tapped the puck into the net for the 1-0 lead. Sioux Falls responded just over two minutes later when Will Garin broke into the offensive zone and sent a pass into the slot for Colin Swoyer who took the puck and skated in before wristing a shot past the stick side of Sioux City netiminder Matiss Kivlenieks to tie the game 1-1. Sioux Falls outshot the Musketeers 12-9 in the period.

The Herd were hoping to carry that momentum over into the second period, but couldn’t solve the Kivlenieks. It remained a 1-1 game until the 16:11 mark when Sioux City regained the lead on a goal from Jackson Keane. Keegan Mantro took the puck from the top of the left circle and slapped a shot towards the goal that was tipped by Keane right over the left shoulder of Swayman to make it a 2-1 game after the second period. Sioux Falls outshot Sioux City 16-11 in the period.

Sioux City made things more difficult for the Herd early in the third, scoring just 3:03 into the period when Keane tallied his second of the night to make it a 3-1 game. The Herd struggled after that goal to get much of anything going, but did draw a power play with just under five minutes remaining and came close on a couple of chances to score, but once again couldn’t get the bounce they needed to get back into the game. The Musketeers sealed the game at 17:40 when Connor McMenamin found Kristian Pospisil open in front of the Stampede net and Pospisil beat Swayman to hand the Stampede a 4-1 loss.

Sioux City ended the night 1-for-5 on the powerplay while the Herd were 0-for-5, both teams finished the night with 36 shots.

The Stampede are off until next Saturday, February 11th when they host the Chicago Steel at the PREMIER Center for State Farm Insurance Night. The first 500 fans will receive a State Farm Insurance mug with doors opening at 6 PM and puck drop at 7:05 PM. Tickets are still available through the PREMIER Center or any Ticketmaster outlet.