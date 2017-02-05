Augie Women Cruise Past Bemidji State

Vikings Start Fast & Finish Strong In 86-61 Win

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana (18-7,13-5 NSIC) played a near-perfect game on Saturday in the blowout win over the Beavers of Bemidji State (6-16,3-15 NSIC). The Vikings had six players in double-figures as they defeated BSU 86-61.

Augustana set the tone early as Naomi Rust scored the team’s, and games, first four points. After Sydney Rome drilled a three to make it 7-3, Shelby Selland went on a 7-0 run all by herself to extend the Vikings lead to 14-3. The dominance continued as the Beavers were only able to get as close as seven points the rest of the quarter before Augustana regained a double-digit lead and went into the second with a 27-15 advantage.

After extending their lead to 15 on a Logan O’Farrell triple, the Beavers cut the lead to nine with a small 6-0 run. Sydney Rome hit three of her own to regain the Vikings double-digit lead at 33-21. Following Rome’s three, Augustana went on an 11-4 run to end the period and give the Viking a 44-25 halftime lead.

The Vikings kept their foot on the gas coming out of the locker room, opening the third quarter on a 12-2 run to push their lead to 29-points. Over the next three minutes, the Beavers scored eight straight to cut the Viking lead to 56-35. The Vikings ended the run and went into the final quarter with a 63-41 lead.

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair with the Vikings outscoring the Beavers 23-20 in the period. Augustana defeated Bemidji State 86-61.

Viking of the Game

For the second consecutive night, Shelby Selland has paced the Vikings to victory. Elland tied for the team lead in scoring with 14 points while adding a team-high eight rebounds. Selland was a perfect 1-1 from the charity stripe while shooting 75 percent from the field. She added three assists, three blocks and a steal to her totals.

Viking Notables

Augustana improved to 15-2 all-time against Bemidji State

This was the Vikings sixth straight win in the series and their 15th win in the last 16 meetings

Augustana remained perfect against the Beavers when the game is played in Sioux Falls. The Vikings are now 8-0 all-time

Six different Vikings reached double-figures in scoring: Selland (14), Prosser (14), Rust (14), Presley O’Farrell (13), Rome (10) and Paige Peterson (10)

Augustana was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line

The Vikings were 13-for-32 from behind the arc

Augustana shot 50 percent from the floor

Prosser was 4-of-7 from behind the arc

Augustana had 19 assists as a team

The Vikings got 31 points from their bench

Up Next

Augustana will be on the road once again next weekend when they travel to Southwest Minnesota State on Friday before crossing the street to take on cross-town rival Sioux Falls on Saturday.