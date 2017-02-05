Coyotes Break Bison

USD Wins 76-66 For First Victory In Fargo Since 2002

by Zach Borg

FARGO, N.D.—Matt Mooney scored a game-high 26 points and Tyler Flack added 17 more in leading the Coyotes to a 76-66 win against first-place North Dakota State Saturday inside the Scheels Center.

It was the first win for the Coyotes (16-10, 7-4 Summit) in Fargo since 2002, ending a string of eight losses there. The Bison (15-8, 7-3) lost on their new court for just the second time this season and for the first time in Summit League play.

The Yotes and Bison split their regular season series for the third straight year. North Dakota State stole a game in Vermillion less than three weeks ago when the Coyotes, without Flack, missed 11 free throws including a pair with 28 seconds to go. USD made 15 of 20 from the line in this one, shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded the Bison 38-32.

The difference was South Dakota’s 24-4 run to end the first half. The Coyotes scored 18 unanswered during the rally and held the Bison scoreless for more than eight minutes. Mooney buried a 3 near the first-half horn to give the Coyotes a 38-23 edge. He had 18 in the first half on 8 of 11 shooting.

It took six minutes for the Bison to double their first half points total and they crawled within six points at 53-47 following a 3-point play by Tyson Ward with 13:56 to play. NDSU converted three consecutive three-point plays in the rally. Paul Miller and Dexter Werner combined for 13 points.

But South Dakota answered with a 14-5 run capped by a Mooney triple that pushed the lead to 67-52 with less than seven minutes to go. Flack scored six in a row during the run and Carlton Hurst flew down the lane for a dunk.

NDSU pulled within eight points twice in the final minutes but drew no closer. Mooney fed Flack for a dunk with two minutes left to make it 73-63 and Mooney recorded the final three points from the free-throw line. The Yotes outscored the Bison 15-6 from the stripe to offset the Bison’s 10 three-pointers.

Tyler Peterson scored 12 points off the Coyote bench, the third straight game he has reached double figures. Trey Dickerson had nine points. Burch-Manning had 10 rebounds. Flack added five boards, four blocks and two steals to his tally.

Miller hit five 3’s and scored 21 points to lead the Bison. Werner had 12 points and 11 rebounds. A.J. Jacobson was 2 of 11 from the field and was held to five points.

South Dakota wraps up its longest road trip of the season at Fort Wayne Wednesday. The Coyotes beat the Mastodons 66-63 in Vermillion back on Jan. 14.