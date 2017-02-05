DAKOTA XII CLASSIC: Sioux Falls Christian Crushes Vermillion Again

Chargers Win 84-56

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — A little more than two weeks after winning by 20 at Vermillion, the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers were just as dominant in the rematch at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the Dakota XII Boys’ Basketball Classic.

The 4th ranked Chargers defeated the Tanagers 84-56 on Saturday afternoon behind 23 points from Koln Oppold. DeJay Fykstra scored 17 and Gavin Schipper added 13.

Cooper Williams led Vermillion with 27 and AJ Plitzuweit had 14.

