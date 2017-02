DAKOTA XII CLASSIC: Tea Fights Off Elk Point-Jefferson

Titans Win 50-42

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — Ethan Friedel scored 16 points and Kade Stearns added ten to lead the Tea Titans past Elk Point-Jefferson 50-42 in the Dakota XII Boys’ Basketball Classic at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon in Vermillion.

Presston Kollbaum scored 16 points to lead the Huskies.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!