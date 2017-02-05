DAKOTA XII CLASSIC-Top Ranked Madison Outlasts 5th Ranked Dell Rapids

Bulldogs Win 77-68

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — In the feature game of the Dakota XII Boys’ Basketball Classic the top-ranked Madison Bulldogs defeated 5th ranked Dell Rapids 77-68 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

Marcus VandenBosch led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Aaron Fiegen and Jadon Janke each scored 13 and Riley Janke put in 12.

Mason Schmidt led the Quarriers with 18.

