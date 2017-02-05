House Bill 1069 Along with Other Bills Still a Hot Topic at Legislative Coffee

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It was a full house as the annual legislative coffees took place Saturday. All eyes were on the eight state senators and representatives as they took questions from the crowd about current bills. One bill that still generated talk was house bill 1069 which repealed initiated measure 22.

“When we repealed it, we didn’t take that lightly. I mean there are any number of initiative measures that I would absolutely adamantly fight against repeal of,” says, Senator Jim Stalzer.

James Wassom, a supporter of IM 22, says as a voter he knows what he voted for and although there are many ethic bills in the process; he’s not sure the elected officials will do right by voters.

“Let’s hope that they do what they are supposed to do, but as things are now. We don’t exactly know what they are going to come up with,” says, Wassom.

For Reina Parker, this wasn’t her first legislative coffee. She says she was disappointed by the lack of discussion on some bills that matter to her personally.

“I saw a lot of things that came through, that I don’t feel like really they had too much of a comment on them, from our legislators. So I would like more information on their part on their involvement on these particular bills,” says Parker.

However, despite today community members say they are hopeful for more opportunity to communicate their concerns with their elected officials.

“I thought the session was good and worthwhile and informed me about some things I wasn’t aware of, “says, Wassom.

“I think if you are going to be someone who has issues with the topics that get brought forward; it is your civic duty and responsibility to show up to these, “says Parker.