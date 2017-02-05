Jacks Drop Coyotes To Move Into First Place

SDSU Women Even Season Series With 70-58 Win Over USD

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Senior center Clarissa Ober scored a game-high 15 points and snared 12 rebounds to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to a 70-58 win over the University of South Dakota Saturday afternoon in front of a season-high 3,434 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League action.

South Dakota State, now 18-5 overall and 9-2 in league play, takes over first place in The Summit League.

South Dakota, which was led by Ciara Duffy’s 11 points, is now 19-5, 8-3.

Ober, one of four Jackrabbits to score in double figures, recorded her third double-double of the season and ninth in her career. She also had a season-high three steals.

Senior guard Kerri Young and junior forward Ellie Thompson each added 14 points while sophomore guard Madison Guebert scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits.

Young scored nine of her points in the first quarter as State opened an 18-14 lead. Thompson gave the Jackrabbits a 10-point lead, 32-22, when she scored inside with 4:07 left in the first half. Thompson’s basket was part of an 11-3 run which gave the Jacks a 36-22 lead when Guebert sank one foul shot with 1:34 remaining in the quarter. USD closed the half with a 6-1 run to trail 37-28.

Thompson pushed the lead back to double digits, 40-28, when she sank a 3-point field goal 32 seconds in the third quarter. The teams traded points for the remainder of the quarter as they combined to shoot 14 foul shots.

USD sank its only two 3-point field goals in the fourth quarter to climb within seven, 55-48, with 6:59 to play. SDSU responded with a 9-2 run for a 64-50 lead when Thompson made one of two free throws with 4:20 remaining.

The Jackrabbits closed the game by making six-straight free throws.

Notes

Madison Guebert sank one 3-pointer to enter the top 10 in career 3-pointers. She now has 153.

Guebert scored her 700 th career point. She now has 707.

career point. She now has 707. Kerri Young moved to one point shy of 25 th in career scoring, she has 1,226 career points.

in career scoring, she has 1,226 career points. With today’s win, the Jackrabbits have won their last seven games in Frost Arena and their 12 th consecutive home Summit League game.

consecutive home Summit League game. SDSU is now 76-7 (.916) in home Summit League games, including 43-2 (.956) in the last five seasons.

The Jacks are now 12-1 this season when scoring 70-or-more points in a game.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays Oral Roberts Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Think Pink game in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.