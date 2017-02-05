Ober Helps Jacks Climb Over Coyotes & Into First Place

SDSU's Senior Center Makes Big Impact

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  In each of the last four seasons the State and U women played a third game in the Summit League Tournament.

So SDSU’s 70-58 win yesterday feels like a prelude to an almost inevitable rematch next month at the Premier Center.

With their victory the Jacks not only evened the season series, they went a game up on their rivals in the Summit League standings.  One of the biggest differences between yesterday’s game and the Coyotes 65-62 win on New Years Eve was Clarissa Ober.  The senior center missed the first game with an injury and made her presence felt on both sides of the ball, scoring a game high 15 points while pulling down 12 rebounds.

The Jacks host Oral Roberts on Wednesday while the Coyotes go to Fort Wayne on Thursday.

