O’Gorman Beats Roncalli For Derek Robey’s 200th Career Win

Knights Defeat Cavs 57-51

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — O’Gorman boys’ basketball coach Derek Robey won his 200th career game as the Knights defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 57-51 on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

O’Gorman’s Matt Cartwright led all scorers wtih 24 points while Roncalli’s Braden Sommers scored 22.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!