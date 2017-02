PAve to Reopen February 24

by Anndrea Anderson

In a video posted to Facebook, PAve General Manager John Geiken has announced they will reopen February 24th.

The doors have been closed since December 2, 2016, when the Copper Lounge Building collapsed next door.

Repairs have been made to the bar’s walls and ceilings. Geiken says four separate structural engineers have examined the building, and cleared it for occupancy.

