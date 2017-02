PENTAGON CLASSIC: Jaguars Maul Milbank

2nd Ranked Corsica-Stickney Cruises 67-30

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Corsica-Stickney, ranked 2nd in Class B, had no problem with Milbank at the Sanford Pentagon Classic, defeating the Bulldogs 67-30 in boys’ prep basketball action on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Clayton Menning led all scorers with 17 points. Cordel Menning scored 15 and Kyle Menning added 13.

