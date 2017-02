Police, Fire Investigating “Suspicious” Vehicle Fire Near Bakker Park Drive

by Anndrea Anderson

The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are investigating what they call a “suspicious” vehicle fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the area of W. Bakker Park Dr. and South Holbrook just before 3 a.m. to find a vehicle engulfed.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 367-7000.