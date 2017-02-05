Scoreboard Saturday, February 4th

Scores for Saturday, February 4th, 2017

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, 2017

NBA
Timberwolves 48, Memphis 48 (*Half)

NHL
Wild 0, Vancouver 0 (*1st Period)

NBA D-League
Skyforce 116, Texas 99 (*4th Quarter)

Mens’ College Basketball
USD 76, NDSU 66

SDSU 74, Oral Roberts 67

Augustana 78, Bemidji State 60

Northern State 85, Winona State 58

SMSU 76, Mary 62

Minot State 77, Sioux Falls 66

Midland 90, Dakota Wesleyan 84

Concordia 82, Mount Marty 61

Northwestern 100, Doane 84

Viterbo 66, Dakota State 61

Womens’ College Basketball
SDSU 70, USD 58

Augustana 86, Bemidji State 61

Sioux Falls 61, Minot State 58

Winona State 65, Northern State 53

Mary 82, SMSU 76

Dakota Wesleyan 67, Midland 59

Doane 63, Northwestern 60

Concordia 84, Mount Marty 62

Dakota State 68, Viterbo 58 (*Final in OT)

College Wrestling
SDSU 29, Utah Valley 10

College Baseball
Hawaii Pacific 3, Augustana 0

College Softball
Concordia-Portland 4, Augustana 3

Womens’ College Tennis
UW-Milwaukee 6, SDSU 1

Drake 4, USD 3

Bethel 9, Northwestern 0

Northwestern 8, Bethany Lutheran 1

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Arlington 74, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Clark/Willow Lake 69, Castlewood 53

Crazy Horse 67, Wakpala 33

Eden Prairie, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Washington 51

Flandreau Indian 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 51

Freeman 87, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 66

Harrisburg 53, Pierre 49

Huron 66, Sturgis Brown 55

James Valley Christian 85, DeSmet 65

Langford 78, Wilmot 23

Lyman 63, New Underwood 21

Mobridge-Pollock 45, Todd County 41

Moorcroft, Wyo. 51, Edgemont 25

Philip 62, Oelrichs 44

Pine Ridge 53, Crow Creek 47

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

St. Francis Indian 69, Redfield/Doland 57

Warner 84, Groton Area 49

Waubay/Summit 64, Northwestern 58

Wayzata, Minn. 76, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Dakota XII Conference Classic
Canton 54, West Central 44

Lennox 59, Tri-Valley 52, OT

Madison 77, Dell Rapids 68

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 56

Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 42

Hefty Seeds Shootout – DSU
Canistota 59, Waverly-South Shore 49

Gregory 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 56, Alcester-Hudson 54

Highmore Classic
Burke/South Central 50, Eureka/Bowdle 45

Colome 57, Herreid/Selby Area 54

Jones County 69, Wessington Springs 55

Little Moreau Conference Tournament
Bison 53, Dupree 31

Harding County 69, Lemmon 65

Sanford Classic
Corsica/Stickney 67, Milbank Area 30

Sioux Valley 64, Crosby-Ironton, Minn. 49

Sisseton 49, Red Cloud 45

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 78, Parker 53

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Moorhead, Minn. 58

St. Mary’s, Remsen 62, West Sioux, Hawarden 51

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 65, Rapid City Central 47

Castlewood 47, Clark/Willow Lake 14

DeSmet 53, James Valley Christian 9

Freeman 70, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

Great Plains Lutheran 38, Arlington 36

Hamlin 62, Flandreau 58

Harrisburg 60, Pierre 59

Huron 56, Spearfish 40

Madison 71, Hanson 53

Moorcroft, Wyo. 47, Edgemont 32

New Town, N.D. 77, McLaughlin 74

New Underwood 47, Lyman 30

Northwestern 59, Waubay/Summit 41

Pine Ridge 70, Crow Creek 60

Platte-Geddes 57, Miller 46

Rapid City Stevens 50, Mitchell 31

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 55, Wolsey-Wessington 29

Sioux Falls Lincoln 62, Minnetonka, Minn. 56

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51, Wayzata, Minn. 47

Sioux Falls Washington 74, Eden Prairie, Minn. 64

Tiospa Zina Tribal 49, Flandreau Indian 41

Valentine, Neb. 47, Bennett County 37

Wakpala 69, Crazy Horse 40

Warner 48, Groton Area 35

Watertown 41, Brookings 27

Wilmot 52, Langford 22

Hefty Seeds Shootout -DSU
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 46, Alcester-Hudson 35

Howard 55, Waverly-South Shore 44

St. Francis Indian 51, Scotland 45

Highmore Classic
Eureka/Bowdle 30, Jones County 27

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Wessington Springs 27

H.S. Wrestling
Big East/LCC Tournament
1.  Clark/Willow Lake (139.5)

2.  McCook Central/Montrose (127)

3.  Howard (123)

4.  Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (79)

5.  Garretson (70)

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
Marshall/Minneota/T-M-B 8, LSHSPTCUC Bulldogs 2

H.S. Girls’ Hockey
Luverne Cardinals 2, Prairie Centre Area 2, OT (tie)

Marshall Tigers 5, St. Peter/LeSueur-Hend./Tri-City United 2

