Super Bowl Can Trigger Heart Attacks

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s a yearly tradition for football fans, to watch the two best teams in the league duke it out in one of the most anticipated games of the year and while watching, many are indulging in their favorite foods, but that consumption comes with consequences.

“It is actually very important to realize that lifestyle is extremely important as far as the origin of heart trouble, and I think that perhaps, it’s not a bad idea to think twice, “says Dr. Tom Stys, Medical Director at Sanford Heart Hospital.

Dr. Stys says when it comes to the Super Bowl people tend to overdo it and put themselves at risk.

“Less salt, fewer calories, less beer, more fruit, more vegetables. So I think that could be one thing one could consider, “says Stys.

He also suggests a little movement during the commercials and after the game doesn’t hurt.

“We tend to sit on the couch, look at the TV, and do nothing. Well you know, it’s very advisable to get up, be active, “says Stys.

Some warning signs doctors say to pay attention to are chest, jaw or arm pain, shortness of breath, and cold sweats. Although the Super Bowl can be an emotional game, lifestyle is a factor to consider.

“Is what I’m doing right now heart healthy for me, “says Stys.

February is American Heart Month. Doctors say everyone should worry about heart disease because it’s the one number cause of death.