USD’s Nilsen Sets Another National Pole Vault High Mark

Coyote Freshman Continues To Impress

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D.–South Dakota’s track and field team captured 25 events, highlighted by an NCAA-leading mark in the men’s pole vault from freshman Chris Nilsen, at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet at Hillenbrand Memorial Track on Saturday.

Six days after topping the NCAA charts, Nilsen’s mark had been replaced by Kyle Pater of the Air Force. Nilsen responded Saturday to retake the NCAA lead with a jump of 18 feet, 4 ¾ inches, a quarter of an inch above Pater. It marks the fourth consecutive week Nilsen has improved his South Dakota school record. The height is also a quarter-inch above his American high school record jump and a new personal best. Teammate Ethan Bray finished runner-up.

The Coyotes also had a pair of men’s high jumpers leap 7-0 ¼. Senior Tyler Frank made the bar on his second attempt to earn the victory while freshman Zack Anderson cleared it on his third attempt for second place. The mark ties for first in the Summit and 28th in the nation. Freshman Jordan Fujan placed third. Anderson also captured the long jump in 22-5.

South Dakota swept the top six spots in the women’s pole vault. Competing unattached, Emily Grove was victorious with a jump of 13-9 ¼. Senior Hunter Wilkes was the top collegiate at 13-5 ¼, which moves her to the top of Summit standings and ties for 23rd in the nation. Junior Emily Brigham and senior Madison Mills tied for third with season bests of 13-1 ½. Freshman Makiah Hunt and junior Maddie Aune rounded out the top six. Brigham added a long jump title with a leap of 17-11.

Senior Amber Eichkorn clocked a Summit-leading time of 9:50.65 for 3,000 meters. The Coyotes swept the event with sophomore Megan Billington finishing runner-up and junior Erin Wetzstein taking third.

A career day for junior Jacob Barents led to a pair of event wins. Barents won the weight throw in a school record 63-8 ¾, which moves him to fourth in the Summit. He also captured the shot put in a personal best 57-0 ¾ which ranks third in the Summit and on USD’s all-time charts. Sophomores Ben Hammer and Ethan Fenchel placed third in the shot put and weight throw, respectively.

Senior Danielle Waldner swept the throws on the women’s side. Waldner launched the weight throw a school record distance of 59-10 ½ and threw the shot put 51-3 ¾.

Junior Shanice Cannigan broke her own school record in the 60 hurdles twice in the meet. Cannigan first clocked 8.58 seconds in the preliminaries before improving to 8.57 seconds in the finals.

The Coyotes swept the mile in both the women’s and men’s races. Freshman Julia Noah won the women’s race in 5:01.17. She was followed by junior Lindsay Joyce, sophomore Madeline Huglen and freshman Kianna Stewart. A trio of sophomores swept the top three spots on the men’s side, led by Eldon Warner in 4:21.08. Warner was followed by Jacob Simmons and Pierce Libbey.

Junior Gawain Williams was .02 shy of the DakotaDome record in winning the 60 meters in 6.77 seconds.

Senior teammate Jack Thony took third to Williams in the 60 meters, but later won the 200 meters while Williams finished runner-up. Thony clocked 22.27 seconds for 200 meters. Sophomore Jovane Parkinson placed third in the 200.

Freshman Tasheka Gordon and sophomore Karina Dufoe finished 1-2 in the 60 meters. Gordon clocked a personal best 7.76 seconds. Dufoe added a win in the 200 meters in 25.75 seconds. Senior Ravan Kott added a third-place finish in the 200 meters.

Senior Jay Cooper won the 60 hurdles in a personal best 8.29 seconds. Freshman Dennis Parsley finished runner-up.

Freshman Samara Spencer won the high jump with a leap of 5-5. Classmate Britny Kerr placed third in both the high jump and the 60 hurdles.

The Coyotes swept the 400 meters with wins from junior Brooke Ireland and sophomore Brennan Schmidt. Ireland clocked 58.20 seconds and Schmidt crossed the line in 50.36 seconds.

Senior Mach Dojiok crossed the finish line in 1:57.96 to win the 800 meters.

Competing unattached while redshirting this indoor season, Ashley Thompson captured the triple jump with a leap of 38-9. Freshman Ivy Haines finished runner-up.

The men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relays also added a pair of Coyote victories to the total.

South Dakota splits between a pair of meets next weekend. Coyotes will be in action at Arkansas’ Tyson Invitational and the South Dakota State Classic.