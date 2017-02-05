Wolves Whip Winona For 6th Straight Win

Northern State Picks Up 85-58 Victory

by Zach Borg

Aberdeen, S.D. – The Northern State University men’s basketball team sealed the I Hate Winter weekend sweep with an 85-58 victory over Winona State on Saturday. With the win, the Wolves improve to 18-6 overall and 13-4 in league action.

The two teams traded the lead through the opening minutes of action, however the Wolves took the lead at the 12-minute mark in the half and did not look back. They held their largest lead of 28 points with 1:39 left in the game, scoring 47 points in the first and 38 in the second. As a team the Wolves shot 52.6 percent from the floor, 52.2 percent from the arc, and 72.2 percent from the foul line. NSU more than doubled the Warriors buckets from the arc with 12 in the game, while holding them on defense to just five.

Carter Evans led the team with a season high 17 points. Evans added eight rebounds and three blocks while shooting 70.0 percent from the floor. Ian Smith was second on the team, hitting 5-of-7 from the floor with 14 points, five rebounds, and a team leading four assists. Bo Fries and DJ Pollard rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Wolves with 11 and ten points each.

In the win the Wolves notched 30 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, 16 second chance points, and 44 points off the bench. They also out-rebounded the Warriors 40-22 in the game, doubling WSU’s offensive board total. A total of 12 Wolves scored on the night, including senior Michael Schreiber in his first appearance of the season.

Mack Arvidson and Gabe King notched nine and six points each, while Logan Doyle tallied two rounding out the starting five. Justin Decker and Jonny Dahl tallied six and four points off the bench, while Logan LeGrand and Brayden McNeary tallied three and two each. Doyle was second on the team with five rebounds, followed by Pollard, Fries, Decker, and Dahl with two each.

Following the weekend the Wolves sit second overall in the NSIC North and third in the league as a whole behind MSU Moorhead and Southwest Minnesota State. The weekend sweep also extends the Wolves win streak to six games heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Northern will remain at home next weekend for a pair of North Division contests versus Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State.