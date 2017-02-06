Brookings Shuts Out Sioux Falls East

Rangers Improve to 10-0

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Brookings Rangers improved to 10-0 on the season with a 2-0 shutout win at Sioux Falls East in boys’ high school action on Sunday afternoon at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

Brandin Heesch tallied the lone goal of the first period and Jordan Vlaminck added another goal in the second. Goalie Tristian Hokenson stopped all 17 shots that he faced.

East goalie Tristan Scandin stopped 24 shots in the losing effort.

