City Of Sioux Falls Looks To Create 2017 Districting Committee

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Since Sioux Falls continues to grow every year, the city says it’s time to look into redistricting the city for the upcoming 2018 election.

There has been a 15 percent increase in the population since the last time the city was re-districted. So starting today, applications for a 2017 districting commission are open.

The commission will be made up of 5 members, one from each of the current districts. And no more than three commission members may belong to the same political party. The city council will be in charge with appointing these members.

The plan is to do that at the beginning of April and have the districting committee present a plan to them in the middle of July.