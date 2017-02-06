Compass Center Hosting “It’s In The Bag” Benefit

by Ahtra Elnashar

The Compass Center in Sioux Falls is a non-profit organization that serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Since their services are free of charge, the Compass Center holds benefits to fund their efforts, including their “It’s In The Bag” event.

The event will include a silent auction, raffle prizes, giveaways and much more. It will be held tomorrow night, Tuesday, February 7 from 5-8 p.m at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door or online here.

The event will also include guest speakers, including Police Chief Matt Burns. Michelle Markgraf from the Compass Center says police are essential in recognizing abuse and breaking the cycle of violence. Jenna Neth, a local business owner, will also be speaking at the event. Neth is a survivor of dating violence who has overcome abuse and found success in the beauty pageant circuit.

Markgraf says the event is tailored to both men and women because sexual and domestic violence is an issue that affects everyone.

The Compass Center also helps victims with advocacy and provides community education and prevention programs. They offer a 25-week program for offenders, called the Family Violence Project. It helps offenders determine the intent and source of their abusive behavior and helps them change.

If you are a victim of sexual or domestic violence, you can call 1-877-IN-CRISIS.

To learn more about the Compass Center and their “It’s In The Bag” event, click here.