Coyote Alum Tom Compton Plays For Falcons In Super Bowl LI

Injury Forces USD Alum Into Action Late In Fourth Quarter

by Zach Borg

HOUSTON, TX — A former South Dakota Coyote was pressed into action during one of the most dramatic Super Bowls in NFL history.

Wearing number 76 for the Atlanta Falcons, USD alum Tom Compton went into the game at right tackle with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. The Falcons led at the time 28-20.

Atlanta’s drive to ice the game with a field goal stalled, allowing Tom Brady and the Patriots to tie the game after a 92-yard drive and two point conversion. Aside from a brief possession in the final minute of regulation, Compton and the Falcons would hardly see the football the rest of the way, as Brady led the Patriots downfield in overtime, capping it with a 2-yard James White run to give New England the 34-28 victory.

Compton started 43 games at USD from 2008-11, earning FCS All-American honors his final year. The Washington Redskins took Compton in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft and he played his first four seasons there before signing with the Falcons last March.