Critter Corner: National Pet Dental Health Month

by Sarah Blakely

February is National Dental Health Month for pets. It’s something that many people don’t think about when it comes to keeping their pet healthy. Woofs and Waves has everything you need and even has some tips on keeping your pet’s smile beautiful.

Justin Shatto with Woofs and Waves says oral health is very important. He says studies show that periodontal disease (lack of caring for teeth) can lead to organ issues. Keeping your pet’s teeth clean can lead to a long, healthy life. Shatto suggests going to the vet to get your pet’s teeth cleaned, but also owners should clean their pet’s teeth every day, even just brushing one minute a day. Shatto says there are different ways to do it. First, use pet-safe toothpaste, as human toothpaste contains chemicals that can be fatal to dogs. Chew toys with ridges and nobs will help keep teeth clean, and rope toys act as floss. Greenies can be good, but Shatto says it’s still a treat and shouldn’t be used as a permanent solution in place of brushing. There are also water additives that can help, kind of like fluoride helps with human teeth.

