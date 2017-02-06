House Committee Passes Bill Making Abortions After 19 Weeks A Felony

by Adel Toay

PIERRE – A State House Committee passes a bill to boost the penalty for performing abortions after 19 weeks of pregnancy.

A law approved last year made performing abortions at that stage of pregnancy a misdemeanor, except in medical emergencies but this proposal would make them a felony. Supporters say the misdemeanor charge was an inconsistency in the State’s abortion penalty statute and this bill fixes that.

The State’s only abortion clinic, Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls, does not perform abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy. Hospitals will perform these procedures in life-threatening cases.