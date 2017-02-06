Iowa Day Care Provider Sentenced To Five Months In Jail

by Adel Toay

ORANGE CITY, IA – Sioux County Attorney Kunstle announced that Dianna Marie Winder, age 33, of Maurice, Iowa, was sentenced to five months in the Sioux County Jail on Monday for Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury, a Class D Felony, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a Serious Misdemeanor.

Sioux County Attorney Kunstle, in cooperation with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, prosecuted the case. On November 11, 2015, when a 15 month-old child was in Ms. Winder’s day care. Around 5 p.m., when the child’s mother picked up her son, it was immediately apparent the child had concerning marks on his face. Ms. Winder suggested an allergy caused the marks. The mother brought her son to the emergency room where medical professionals were concerned the child was hit, and contacted police and social workers, leading to Ms. Winder’s arrest in late December of 2015.

Ms. Winder pled not guilty and the case proceeded to a four-day jury trial in November of last year after which, the jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts. On Monday, the State requested the Court impose a 5 year prison sentence. However, the Court suspended the prison sentence, ordering Ms. Winder to instead immediately serve 150 days in the Sioux County Jail with work release and 4 years of probation.

Conditions of probation include prohibiting Ms. Winder from providing day care, as well as successfully completing a residential treatment facility if determined necessary by her probation officer.

During the sentencing hearing, Ms. Winder acknowledged she was sorry this happened to the child, but did not take responsibility for causing the child’s injuries.