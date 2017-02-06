Minnesota To Host Super Bowl 52

by Adel Toay

Houston has handed off the Super Bowl football to next year’s host city, Minneapolis.

The city of Houston got a lot of praise from the NFL for how well it handled the biggest football game of the year. Minnesotans are now on the clock for next year’s game, set for February 4th at US Bank Stadium.

“The Bold North” is the theme of Super Bowl 52, and the Super Bowl Host Committee has planned 52 weeks of events and charitable giving to market the game.

“We’re very proud to take this mantel and to toss the ball to Minnesota. and as you heard earlier we are one of the four franchises in the NFL that is not a city. We’re actually the State of Minnesota. and we are the bold north and we want you to come and see the story and understand what is happening in this wonderful place called Minnesota.” said Richard Davis, Co-Chair of the Super Bowl Host Committee

You will be able to watch super bowl 52 here on KDLT.