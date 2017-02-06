Police Investigate Two Similar Vehicle Fires

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are investigating two suspicious vehicle fires that happened hours from each other early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the area of W. Bakker Park Dr. and South Holbrook just before 3 a.m. to find a vehicle engulfed. Police say a resident in the area noticed a cars interior fully engulfed after hearing a car door slam.

Later in the same morning around 9 a.m. officers and fire rescue were dispatched to the area of 53rd St. and S Drexel Dr. to a report of a vehicle on fire. Once crews were on the scene they concluded that someone had set the car on fire using gasoline.

Police say they found a plastic gas container near the scene and that this was an apparent larceny turned arson

Gasoline was used in both vehicle fires and Sgt. Kooistra said that this doesn’t happen often and that the two cases are similar.

“We will note that there are similarities between the two. Including the area of the city, and the fact that we have two vehicles that were purposely set on fire which doenst happen too often in Sioux falls, so with those similarities we could look at this and say yes, these could very well be related, ” said Sgt. Kooistra

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7000.