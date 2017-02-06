Police Search For Suspects In Happy Jacks Casino Robbery

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in an early Friday morning robbery. Police say two suspects were able get away with an undisclosed amount of money after robbing the Happy Jacks Casino on E Arrowhead Pkwy.

At around 7 a.m. Friday morning police say a male suspect and a female suspect entered Happy Jacks Casino with handguns. They demanded a combination to a safe located in the back from one of the clerks while the other clerk and one patron were demanded to stay on the floor. Police say the two were then able to obtain and undisclosed amount of money and then fled the scene.

Sioux Falls Police are asking if you have any information to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7000.