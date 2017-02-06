SECT To Announce New Season Productions At “The Reveal” Fundraiser

by Sarah Blakely

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre is taking on a “production” for the third time: a major fundraiser event. It’s when you can find out all the stage productions they’ll be performing throughout the upcoming season.

Patrick Pope with SECT says they’ll only be seating 160 people at this exclusive event, and guests will be entertained with dinner and a show. SECT will be revealing the productions of the upcoming season, which will add a fifth production to the lineup– one more than previous years– and will also have three musicals. Pope says you’ll have to come to The Reveal to find out what they are! Guests will also have the option to pre-purchase tickets to the shows at The Reveal. Pope says the fundraiser is the only of its kind in the Sioux Empire and helps them their expenses each season.

The Reveal takes place Thursday, February 9 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Tickets and more information can be found here.